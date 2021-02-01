It will be a cold day in Culpeper, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 47% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until MON 10:00 AM EST. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2021 in Culpeper, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Culpeper people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 39 degrees. A 26-degree low is forcasted. Toda…
Culpeper's evening forecast: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Culpeper area Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 46 degrees. A 33-degree low is forcasted. K…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Culpeper today. It looks to reach a nippy 36 degrees. A 18-degree low is forcasted. Today's condit…
This evening in Culpeper: Cloudy. Low 28F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Thursday, Culpeper people should be prepared for temperatures just above f…
Culpeper residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cold 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. …
This evening in Culpeper: Clear skies. Low 18F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Culpeper tomorrow. It looks…
For the drive home in Culpeper: Clear. Low around 20F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, Culpeper people should be prepared for temperatures j…
It will be a cold day in Culpeper, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Culpeper area Wednesday. It looks to reach a cool 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degr…