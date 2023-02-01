 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2023 in Culpeper, VA

Culpeper residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cold 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until WED 6:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.

