Culpeper residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cold 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until WED 6:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2023 in Culpeper, VA
Storm track is everything, but there are signs of change for snow lovers
The second arctic outbreak of winter will kick off the week of Feb. 5. A coastal storm threatens on Feb. 6. However, the cold air goes away in a hurry, likely leaving everyone from New Jersey to North Carolina searching for their first inch of snow of winter, again.
We're half way through winter and many from New Jersey to North Carolina are still looking for their first accumulating snow of the season. Joe and Sean look to next week for wintry hope. However, we'll likely have to keep searching for snow.
Sun dogs are best seen when the sun is at or near the horizon. Here's what they are and how they appear.
So far, so snowless in the Mid-Atlantic this winter. By the week of Jan. 22, cities see inches of snow, on average. Joe and Sean take to the weather charts for next week. The two see a trio of storms for the week. However, only one may produce snow.
