Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 10, 2022 in Culpeper, VA

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.

