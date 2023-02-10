Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Culpeper area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 7 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until FRI 6:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 10, 2023 in Culpeper, VA
