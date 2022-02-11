Culpeper people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 64 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 11, 2022 in Culpeper, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Winters are getting warmer, yet a historic blizzard hit the U.S. Northeast in late January. How can such storms be reconciled with our warming climate?
Culpeper's evening forecast: Clear. Low 16F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Culpeper Sunday. It sh…
Take a look at ways the weather has shaped human history, from the Salem Witch Trials to a heavy storm's impact on the Iran hostage crisis in 1980.
It will be a cold day in Culpeper, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 35 degrees. 16 degrees is today's low. We wi…
Culpeper residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 42 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. Partly…
Tonight's weather conditions in Culpeper: Clear skies. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Culpe…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28. We'll see a low temperature of 12 degrees today. We'll see …
Cool temperatures will blanket the Culpeper area Wednesday. It looks to reach a chilly 49 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloud…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Culpeper today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…
This evening's outlook for Culpeper: Partly cloudy skies. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecas…