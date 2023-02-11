Culpeper folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until SAT 10:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.