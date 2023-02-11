Culpeper folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until SAT 10:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 11, 2023 in Culpeper, VA
