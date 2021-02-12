 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 12, 2021 in Culpeper, VA

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 26.51. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 39% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until FRI 7:00 AM EST. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

