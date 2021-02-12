It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 26.51. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 39% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until FRI 7:00 AM EST. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 12, 2021 in Culpeper, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Culpeper folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees toda…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Culpeper area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 55 degrees. A 30-degree low is forcasted. Th…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Culpeper area Wednesday. It looks like it will be a nippy 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 deg…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Culpeper today. It should reach a bitter 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees today.…
Culpeper residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a chilly 46 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
This evening in Culpeper: Snow in the evening will taper off to light snow overnight. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 80%. S…
For the drive home in Culpeper: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Culpeper people should be prepar…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 …
Culpeper people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 38 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. How…
This evening in Culpeper: Cloudy skies early followed by a mixture of light rain and snow overnight. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Chance…