Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 12, 2022 in Culpeper, VA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Culpeper area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.