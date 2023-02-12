Cool temperatures will blanket the Culpeper area Sunday. It should reach a bitter 40 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 97% chance of rain. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 11 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from SUN 1:00 PM EST until MON 6:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.