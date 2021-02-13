It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 77% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from SAT 1:00 AM EST until SUN 7:00 AM EST. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 13, 2021 in Culpeper, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 26.51. Today's forecasted…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Culpeper area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 55 degrees. A 30-degree low is forcasted. Th…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Culpeper area Wednesday. It looks like it will be a nippy 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 deg…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Culpeper today. It should reach a bitter 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees today.…
Culpeper residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a chilly 46 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
Tonight's weather conditions in Culpeper: Mainly cloudy with snow showers around before midnight. Low 26F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of…
Culpeper people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 38 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. How…
Culpeper folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees toda…
This evening in Culpeper: Snow in the evening will taper off to light snow overnight. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 80%. S…
For the drive home in Culpeper: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Culpeper people should be prepar…