Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 13, 2022 in Culpeper, VA

It will be a cold day in Culpeper, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 38 degrees. A 20-degree low is forecasted. There is a 70% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from SUN 1:00 AM EST until SUN 4:00 PM EST.