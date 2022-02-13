It will be a cold day in Culpeper, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 38 degrees. A 20-degree low is forecasted. There is a 70% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from SUN 1:00 AM EST until SUN 4:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 13, 2022 in Culpeper, VA
