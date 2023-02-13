Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Culpeper area. It looks to reach a brisk 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until MON 12:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.