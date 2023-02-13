Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Culpeper area. It looks to reach a brisk 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until MON 12:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 13, 2023 in Culpeper, VA
