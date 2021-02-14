Cool temperatures will blanket the Culpeper area Sunday. It looks like it will be a bitter 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until SUN 7:00 AM EST. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 14, 2021 in Culpeper, VA
