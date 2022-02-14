Culpeper people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 36 degrees. 13 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 8 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until MON 2:15 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 14, 2022 in Culpeper, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Before modern meteorology, almanacs were one of the only ways in which people would receive weather predictions.
For the drive home in Culpeper: Showers in the evening changing over to snow overnight. Low 31F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 90…
It will be a cold day in Culpeper, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 38 degrees. A 20-degree low is forec…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Culpeper area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
The National Science Foundation awarded a $12.8 million grant for the design of a full-scale testing facility capable of producing winds of 200 mph.
Culpeper people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 64 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. Expect clear sk…
Tonight's weather conditions in Culpeper: Clear skies. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Culpe…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reac…
This evening in Culpeper: Clear skies. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Culpeper area. …
Temperatures in Culpeper will be cool today. It looks to reach a brisk 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees today. We will se…