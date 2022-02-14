 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 14, 2022 in Culpeper, VA

Culpeper people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 36 degrees. 13 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 8 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until MON 2:15 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

