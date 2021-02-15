Culpeper people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 49% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 15, 2021 in Culpeper, VA
