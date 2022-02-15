 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 15, 2022 in Culpeper, VA

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Culpeper today. It should reach a nippy 42 degrees. 22 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.

