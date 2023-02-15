Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Culpeper. It should reach a moderate 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.