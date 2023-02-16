Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 69 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 68% chance. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 16, 2023 in Culpeper, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
For snow fans outside of Virginia’s mountains, this winter has been a disappointment.
As a whole, the week of Feb. 19 will be mild. More 50s and 60s will be on the way. However, there's one period where cold air may just line up…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Culpeper area Sunday. It should reach a bitter 40 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. You may want to stay …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Culpeper area. It looks to reach a brisk 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
Culpeper folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. Part…