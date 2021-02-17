Temperatures will be just above freezing in Culpeper today. It should reach a cold 38 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 17, 2021 in Culpeper, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 26.51. Today's forecasted…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. You may w…
This evening in Culpeper: Overcast. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely h…
One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.
This evening's outlook for Culpeper: Cloudy. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Culpeper Mond…
Tonight's weather conditions in Culpeper: Mainly cloudy with snow showers around before midnight. Low 26F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of…
Culpeper temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Culpeper area Sunday. It looks like it will be a bitter 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degre…
Culpeper people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 38 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. How…
Culpeper people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of…