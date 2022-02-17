Culpeper people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 17, 2022 in Culpeper, VA
