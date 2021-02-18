 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 18, 2021 in Culpeper, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 18, 2021 in Culpeper, VA

{{featured_button_text}}

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 31. 27 degrees is today's low. Today's weather forecast is showing a 100% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from THU 12:00 AM EST until FRI 6:00 AM EST. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The worst climate disasters in US History
Weather

The worst climate disasters in US History

One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News