Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Culpeper area. It looks like it will be a chilly 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 23 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 15 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory until FRI 6:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 18, 2022 in Culpeper, VA
