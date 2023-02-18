Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Culpeper area. It should reach a chilly 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.