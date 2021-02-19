 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 19, 2021 in Culpeper, VA

Temperatures in Culpeper will be cool today. It should reach a cold 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 20 degrees. There is a 41% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 6 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until FRI 6:00 AM EST. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

