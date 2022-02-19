Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 19, 2022 in Culpeper, VA

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Temperatures in Culpeper will be cool today. It should reach a brisk 49 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 14 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until SAT 5:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.

