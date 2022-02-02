Cool temperatures will blanket the Culpeper area Wednesday. It looks to reach a chilly 49 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 2, 2022 in Culpeper, VA
