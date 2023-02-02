The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Culpeper Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 2, 2023 in Culpeper, VA
