Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 20, 2021 in Culpeper, VA

It will be a cold day in Culpeper, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 34 degrees. 16 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.

