Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 22, 2021 in Culpeper, VA

Culpeper residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a bitter 44 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until MON 4:30 AM EST. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.

