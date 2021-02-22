Culpeper residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a bitter 44 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until MON 4:30 AM EST. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 22, 2021 in Culpeper, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Culpeper temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Culpeper today. It should reach a cold 38 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of…
This evening's outlook for Culpeper: Cloudy with snow developing after midnight. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 100%. Snow …
Culpeper residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a chilly 46 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
Cool temperatures will blanket the Culpeper area Sunday. It looks like it will be a bitter 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degre…
Culpeper people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of…
It will be a cold day in Culpeper, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 34 degrees. 16 degrees is today's low. It sho…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Culpeper Sunday. It looks like it will be a nippy 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperat…
This evening's outlook for Culpeper: Cloudy. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Culpeper Mond…