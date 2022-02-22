Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 22, 2022 in Culpeper, VA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Culpeper area. It should reach a comfortable 66 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 65% chance. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.