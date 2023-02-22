Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 77% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 22, 2023 in Culpeper, VA
