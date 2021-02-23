Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 23, 2021 in Culpeper, VA

Culpeper temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Culpeper could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.
