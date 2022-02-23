Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 23, 2022 in Culpeper, VA

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Culpeper community. It looks to reach a comfortable 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.