Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 24, 2021 in Culpeper, VA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Culpeper area. It looks to reach a comfortable 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.