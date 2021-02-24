 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 24, 2021 in Culpeper, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 24, 2021 in Culpeper, VA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Culpeper area. It looks to reach a comfortable 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.

