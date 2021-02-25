Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 25, 2021 in Culpeper, VA

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 8 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.