Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 25, 2022 in Culpeper, VA

Culpeper people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until FRI 5:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.

