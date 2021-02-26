Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 26, 2021 in Culpeper, VA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Culpeper area. It should reach a chilly 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 7 mph. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.