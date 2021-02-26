 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 26, 2021 in Culpeper, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 26, 2021 in Culpeper, VA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Culpeper area. It should reach a chilly 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 7 mph. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.

