The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Culpeper Saturday. It should reach a cool 47 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 26, 2022 in Culpeper, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Average sea level along the United States coastlines is expected to rise about one foot over the next 30 years. One foot may not sound like a lot, but it signals the beginning of a more rapid sea level rise acceleration.
The Greenland ice sheet is melting rapidly at its base and injecting far more water and ice into the ocean than previously thought, research shows.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Culpeper area. It should reach a comfortable 66 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Scattered…
A study says the U.S. West's megadrought deepened so much last year it is now the driest in at least 1,200 years — a worst-case climate change scenario.
Tonight's weather conditions in Culpeper: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Chance of …
This evening's outlook for Culpeper: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 28F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Loo…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Culpeper today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 47 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. Expect …
Data suggest Antarctica will likely set a record this year for the lowest sea ice extent — the area of ocean covered by sea ice.
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees toda…
President Ulysses S. Grant signed a resolution into law, and what is now known as the National Weather Service was born.