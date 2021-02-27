Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 27, 2021 in Culpeper, VA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Culpeper area. It looks to reach a mild 60 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 95% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until SAT 1:30 AM EST. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.