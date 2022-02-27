Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 27, 2022 in Culpeper, VA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Culpeper area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.