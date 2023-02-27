Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Culpeper area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 53 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 87% chance of precipitation. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 27, 2023 in Culpeper, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The brief burst of cold air this weekend has been the exception rather than the rule since the first of the year. Virginia has not had a start…
The last week of February, and climatological winter, is covered in the latest edition of Snow Search. Despite chill air the weekend of Feb. 2…
For snow fans outside of Virginia’s mountains, this winter has been a disappointment.
As a whole, the week of Feb. 19 will be mild. More 50s and 60s will be on the way. However, there's one period where cold air may just line up…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Culpeper today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 39 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. Th…