Culpeper folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees today. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 98% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 28, 2021 in Culpeper, VA
