Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 28, 2021 in Culpeper, VA

Culpeper folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees today. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 98% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.