Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 3, 2021 in Culpeper, VA

Cool temperatures will blanket the Culpeper area Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 45 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 19 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 13 mph.