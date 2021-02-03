 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 3, 2021 in Culpeper, VA

Cool temperatures will blanket the Culpeper area Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 45 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 19 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.

