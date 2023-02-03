It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32. 13 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Culpeper could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from FRI 12:00 AM EST until SAT 4:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 3, 2023 in Culpeper, VA
