Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 4, 2021 in Culpeper, VA

Culpeper folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.