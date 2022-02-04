Culpeper temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 24 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 100% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 4, 2022 in Culpeper, VA
