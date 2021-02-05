Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 5, 2021 in Culpeper, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a cold day in Culpeper, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperatur…
Culpeper people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 39 degrees. A 26-degree low is forcasted. Toda…
Culpeper people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 38 degrees. 28 degrees is tod…
It will be a cold day in Culpeper, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30…
The amount of ice covering Earth varies year to year, but over decades, trends emerge. A recent analysis shows the amount of Earth's ice is decreasing.
This evening in Culpeper: Clear skies. Low 18F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Culpeper tomorrow. It looks…
For the drive home in Culpeper: A mix of wintry precipitation that is most likely overnight. Low around 30F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance …
For the drive home in Culpeper: Flurries and a few snow showers throughout the night. Low 31F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30%. T…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Culpeper area Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 45 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempe…
This evening in Culpeper: Cloudy with periods of snow after midnight. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating…