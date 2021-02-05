Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 5, 2021 in Culpeper, VA

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.