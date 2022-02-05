 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 5, 2022 in Culpeper, VA

It will be a cold day in Culpeper, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 35 degrees. 16 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

