Culpeper folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 6, 2021 in Culpeper, VA
