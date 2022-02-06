Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 6, 2022 in Culpeper, VA

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Culpeper today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 20 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.